Home / World News / Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 1 naval vessel near its territory

Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 1 naval vessel near its territory

eijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space

Taiwan flag, Taiwan
On Monday, MND conducted three sorties of PLA aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Tuesday said that fresh Chinese military activity was detected around the island, saying fifteen sorties of PLA aircraft and one People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel were spotted until 6 am (local time).

"15 sorties of PLA aircraft and 1 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said in a post on X.

On Monday, MND conducted three sorties of PLA aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X.

On Sunday, MND detected two sorties of PLA aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 am today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

I had 'responsibility' to argue against Biden running for 2nd term: Harris

Social media firms lose bid to stop expert testimony on how it harms youth

ABC to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Charlie Kirk row backlash

Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in startup OpenAI

Nasa introduces new astronauts: 10 chosen from more than 8,000 applicants

Topics :TaiwanChinaChinese navyChinese air force

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story