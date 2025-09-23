Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 1 naval vessel near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Tuesday said that fresh Chinese military activity was detected around the island, saying fifteen sorties of PLA aircraft and one People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel were spotted until 6 am (local time).

"15 sorties of PLA aircraft and 1 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said in a post on X.

On Monday, MND conducted three sorties of PLA aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X. On Sunday, MND detected two sorties of PLA aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels. "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 am today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X. The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.