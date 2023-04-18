J&J May Need to Defend Baby Powder Cancer Suits After 19-Month Pause



A federal judge is overseeing a hearing today in New Jersey to decide whether the lawsuits should restart, or remain on hold while J&J tries for the second time to use a bankrupt unit to persuade cancer victims to accept a settlement. Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson may be forced to start defending itself in court again after a 19-month pause imposed on more than 40,000 lawsuits that claim its baby powder caused cancer.



The proposal has split the many law firms representing tens of thousands of women who claim they got cancer from tainted baby powder. Holdouts claim J&J wrongly put its unit — LTL Management — back into bankruptcy just hours after its first effort was dismissed on orders from a federal appeals court. The company says it has a deal backed by as many as 80,000 claimants, which should be enough to meet a key legal threshold to push a settlement worth $8.9 billion through bankruptcy.