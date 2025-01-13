'Canada is not for sale': Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh's warning to Trump

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) and a former ally of beleaguered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , has warned US President-elect Donald Trump over the latter's "merging Canada with the US" remarks.

In a video message posted on X, Jagmeet Singh said, "I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country (Canada) is not for sale. Not now, not ever." He further stated that Canadians are proud people, and will "fight like hell to defend it."

Singh's message comes days after Trump suggested he would use "economic force" to make Canada the 51st state of the United States. His remark drew criticism from Trudeau, who said, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States."

Jagmeet Singh, in his video message, boasted about Canadians being "good neighbours," who are extending support to the US amid devastating Los Angeles wildfires, which have claimed 24 lives so far.

Singh also said that Canada should respond with retaliatory tariffs if Trump imposes punishing tariffs on the country. "If Donald Trump thinks he can pick a fight with us, there will be a price to pay," he said.

Trump's Canada plans

After winning a historic election in November 2024, Donald Trump announced heavy tariffs on key trading partners—Mexico, Canada, and China. Trump said he would charge Mexico and Canada a 25 per cent tariff on all imports for their "ridiculous open borders."

Days later, Trudeau met Trump at the latter's Mar-a-Lago residence. At the meeting, Trump reportedly joked about Canada becoming the 51st state of the US and called Trudeau the "Governor of Canada." The 'joke' did not end there as Trump reiterated the "benefits" of Canada merging with the US in several of his social media posts.

"Their taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the world," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on December 25, 2024.

After Trudeau announced his resignation last week, Trump again suggested the idea of merging Canada with the US. "If Canada merged with the US, there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be totally secure from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great nation it would be," he said.

Trump went on to say that his administration won't shy from using "economic force" for Canada's merger with the US. "(I will be using) economic force because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security. Don't forget, we basically protect Canada," he said.