Home / World News / Jain leader honoured with official seal, Congressional proclamation by US

Jain leader honoured with official seal, Congressional proclamation by US

He was honoured for his efforts in promoting non-violence, peace and harmony in the world

Press Trust of India Washington
US House of Representatives honored Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni with official seal and declaration

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eminent Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni has been honoured with an official seal and Congressional Proclamation by the US House of Representatives here.

The Jain spiritual leader, who is the Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, was in the US on a month-long peace harmony tour.

He has been honoured with the official seal and Congressional Proclamation by the US House of Representatives in Washington. Congressman Jefferson Van Drew honoured Acharya Lokesh for his efforts in promoting non-violence, peace and harmony in the world, a press release said.

It added that the honour has been given to Acharya Lokesh for doing unprecedented work in the field of spreading the message of non-violence, peace, harmony, humanity, love, mutual brotherhood across the world, as well as his efforts towards striving to end terrorism, violence and discrimination globally.

The release added that Congressman Drew described the Jain leader as an inspiration to all and that honouring Acharya Lokesh is a matter of honour and pride.

Acharya Lokesh expressed his gratitude on the occasion and said that the honour belongs to the entire ancient Indian culture.

"It is the honour of Lord Mahavir and the ideas given by him, he said, adding that India and America together can contribute significantly in establishing peace and harmony in the world.

Also Read

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain granted bail by SC till July 11

Prez Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at White House May 9

Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as new Sikkim Guv

US Treasury Secretary Yellen calls CEOs with warning on US debt ceiling

US lawmaker calls for India to join 'team America', abandon China-Russia

Russia tortured, executed Ukraine civilians; Kyiv also abused detainees: UN

Bank of America to expand in 4 US states, closing gap with JPMorgan

EU faces cliffhanger climate vote after parliament deadlocked on key bill

Wouldn't allow to be used as base for threats against India: Sri Lanka

Since Taliban takeover, over 1,000 civilians were killed in attacks: UN

Topics :United StatesUS Congress

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story