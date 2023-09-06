Home / World News / Jaishankar discusses East Asia, G20 summits with his Indonesian counterpart

Jaishankar discusses East Asia, G20 summits with his Indonesian counterpart

Jaishankar met Marsudi soon after he arrived in the Indonesian capital to attend the ASEAN Summit-related meetings

Press Trust of India Jakarta
Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday and met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi to discuss with her the East Asia Summit to be held in Jakarta and the G20 Summit to take place in New Delhi.

Jaishankar met Marsudi soon after he arrived in the Indonesian capital to attend the ASEAN Summit-related meetings.

Indonesia is hosting the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit in its capacity as the current Chair of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

"Arrived in Jakarta to attend ASEAN Summit-related meetings. Delighted to meet my friend @Menlu_RI again. Our discussions focused on the East Asia Summit and the G20 Summit," Jaishankar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit on Thursday being hosted by Indonesia as the current Chair of ASEAN.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia's King Mohammed bin Salman and other leaders will attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.

The G20 accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 65 per cent of the world population.

Topics :S JaishankarG20 MeetIndonesia

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

