Booze breaks & hangover leave: Japan's IT firm is redefining work culture

As Indian CEOs continue to debate long work hours and hybrid policies, a small IT firm in Japan is redefining office culture — one drink at a time.

Trust Ring Co, an Osaka-based IT company, believes that a little fun can go a long way in keeping employees happy. Forget the usual perks like gym memberships or meal vouchers — this company is serving free alcohol during work hours and even giving staff time to recover from hangovers, according to a report by Oddity Central.

Budget-friendly perk: Free booze

Unlike corporate giants that lure top talent with sky-high salaries and endless benefits, Trust Ring operates on a more creative approach. Since big paychecks aren’t on the table, the company decided to revolutionise the office experience instead — by pouring drinks ‘on the house’ during work hours.

And it’s not just for show — the CEO himself joins in, occasionally handing out drinks to new hires to make them feel at home.

Hangover leave? Say no more

If your head is pounding from last night’s ‘celebrations’, Trust Ring has you covered. Employees can sleep in for an extra two-to-three hours after a rough night and still make it to work by lunchtime — because the company feels that productivity is better with a clear mind.

An employee told Kansai TV, “If I use a sick day for a hangover, I get extra rest and can come in fresh. That way, I’m actually more effective.”

‘Bereavement’ leaves

But wait — there’s more. The company’s bereavement leave policy isn’t just for lost family members or close friends. Trust Ring recognises that the loss of a favourite celebrity or idol can be just as devastating. So, if your favourite J-pop star announces their retirement, you can take a day off to grieve properly – isn’t that workplace empathy on steroids? Trust Ring seems to have cracked the code: work hard, play harder.

Japan’s unique work culture

Japan is known for its disciplined workplace traditions, and Trust Ring is a unique deviation to the list. In recent times, several companies have started offering such quirky perks though. From inemuri (taking quick power naps at work) to office cats for stress relief, Japanese companies are no strangers to thinking outside the box.

Some IT startups in Japan have even started paying employees extra to ditch remote work. This comes as a pleasant shift in the country, which often draws bad press as its companies put unbearable amounts of work-related stress and tension upon their employees.