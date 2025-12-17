Home / World News / Japan's exports rise 6% in November as shipments to US bounce back

Japan's exports rise 6% in November as shipments to US bounce back

The preliminary data released Wednesday showed Japan's total imports rose 1.3 per cent last month over a year earlier

Japan flag, Japan
Japan's exports climbed 6 per cent in November from a year earlier. (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Bangkok
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Japan's exports climbed 6 per cent in November from a year earlier, with shipments to the United States rising for the first time since March as uncertainties over tariffs abated following a trade deal with the Trump administration.

The preliminary data released Wednesday showed Japan's total imports rose 1.3 per cent last month over a year earlier, leaving a surplus of 322.2 billion yen (about USD 2.1 billion).

Exports to the US rose nearly 9 per cent from the year before as shipments of cars, chemicals and cameras helped make up for declines in machinery and iron and steel. Imports of US oil nearly tripled, along with sharp increases in imports of grain and other food products.

Japan's deal on tariffs with President Donald Trump's administration, setting the baseline import duty for most products at 15 per cent instead of the earlier plan for a 25 per cent tariff, helped boost passenger car shipments by 8 per cent when measured by the number of vehicles. But the value of those cars, trucks and buses inched up only 1.5 per cent, reflecting the reluctance of automakers to pass costs from higher tariffs onto consumers.

Imports from the US climbed more than 7 per cent, though Japan still logged a trade surplus of 739.8 billion yen (USD 4.7 billion), up 11 per cent from a year earlier.

Japan's exports to the European Union surged about 20 per cent last month from a year earlier, supported by growth in demand for machinery, vehicles and other manufactured goods.

But tensions with Beijing after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi commented on the defence of Taiwan took a toll, with exports to China falling 2.4 per cent on weaker shipments of chemicals, machinery and vehicles.

Despite a nascent recovery in trade with the US, its largest trading partner, higher tariffs are likely to continue to weigh on exports, Norihiro Yamaguchi of Oxford Economics said in a report.

Still, he forecast that Japan's exports will likely improve in the coming year.

Spillovers from robust US AI-related spending will likely support exports as well, Yamaguchi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suspected gunman in Bondi Beach massacre charged with 15 counts of murder

Top Trump aide says he has 'alcoholic's personality'; US President responds

Consumer goods firms shorten CEO tenures amid growth push, market pressures

Amazon's Luxembourg hub faces 370 job cuts, the biggest in two decades

Amazon in talks to invest in OpenAI as AI firm eyes $500 billion valuation

Topics :JapanTrump tariffsTrade exports

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story