Home / World News / Suspected gunman in Bondi Beach massacre charged with 15 counts of murder

Suspected gunman in Bondi Beach massacre charged with 15 counts of murder

The 24-year-old man was charged in Sydney hospital on Wednesday, where he has been since police shot him and his gunman father at Bondi

Bondi beach shooting, Australia
The charges include one count of murder for each victim who died and one count of committing a terrorist act. Image: Reuters
AP Sydney
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

A suspected gunman in Sydney's Bondi Beach massacre was charged with 59 offences, including 15 charges of murder, police said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old man was charged in Sydney hospital on Wednesday, where he has been since police shot him and his gunman father at Bondi on Sunday. The 50-year-old father died at the scene, a police official said.

The charges include one count of murder for each victim who died and one count of committing a terrorist act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Top Trump aide says he has 'alcoholic's personality'; US President responds

Consumer goods firms shorten CEO tenures amid growth push, market pressures

Amazon's Luxembourg hub faces 370 job cuts, the biggest in two decades

Amazon in talks to invest in OpenAI as AI firm eyes $500 billion valuation

Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners backs out of Warner Bros takeover plan

Topics :AustraliaShootingDeath toll

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story