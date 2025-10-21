Home / World News / Japan's parliament set to elect Sanae Takaichi as nation's first female PM

Japan's parliament set to elect Sanae Takaichi as nation's first female PM

The LDP's off-the-cuff alliance with the Osaka-based rightwing Japan Innovation Party, or Ishin no Kai, ensures her premiership in a vote later in the day because the opposition is not united

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM
Takaichi's untested alliance is still short of a majority in both houses of parliament and they need to court other opposition groups to pass any legislation | Image: Bloomberg
AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 7:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japan's parliament is set to elect ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi as the country's first female prime minister on Tuesday, one day after her struggling party struck a coalition deal with a new partner that would pull her governing bloc further to the right.

Takaichi will replace Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, ending a three-month political vacuum and wrangling since the Liberal Democratic Party's disastrous election loss in July.

Ishiba, who lasted only one year in office, resigned with his Cabinet earlier Tuesday, paving the way for his successor.

The LDP's off-the-cuff alliance with the Osaka-based rightwing Japan Innovation Party, or Ishin no Kai, ensures her premiership in a vote later in the day because the opposition is not united. Takaichi's untested alliance is still short of a majority in both houses of parliament and they need to court other opposition groups to pass any legislation -- a risk that could make her government unstable and short-lived.

Political stability is essential right now," Takaichi said at Monday's signing ceremony with the JIP leader and Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura. Without stability, we cannot push measures for a strong economy or diplomacy.

The two parties signed a coalition agreement on policies underscoring Takaichi's hawkish and nationalistic views.

Their last-minute deal on Monday comes 10 days after the Liberal Democrats lost its longtime partner, the Buddhist-backed Komeito, which has a more dovish and centrist stance. The breakup threatened a change of power for the LDP, which has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades.

Once she is elected prime minister, Takaichi, 64, will present a Cabinet with a number of allies of LDP's most powerful kingmaker, Taro Aso, and others who backed her in the party leadership vote.

JIP will not hold ministerial posts in Takaichi's Cabinet until his party is confident about its partnership with the LDP, Yoshimura said.

Takaichi is running on deadline -- a major policy speech later this week, talks with US President Donald Trump and regional summits. She needs to quickly tackle rising prices and compile economy-boosting measures by late December to address public frustration.

While she would be the first woman serving as Japan's prime minister, she is in no rush to promote gender equality or diversity.

Takaichi is among Japanese politicians who have stonewalled measures for women's advancement. Takaichi supports the imperial family's male-only succession and opposes same-sex marriage and allowing separate surnames for married couples.

A protege of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi is expected to emulate his policies including stronger military and economy, as well as revising Japan's pacifist constitution. With a potentially weak grip on power, it is unknown how much Takaichi would be able to achieve.

When Komeito left the governing coalition, it cited the LDP's lax response to slush fund scandals that led to their consecutive election defeats.

The centrist party also raised concern about Takaichi's revisionist view of Japan's wartime past and her regular prayers at Yasukuni Shrine despite protests from Beijing and Seoul that see the visits as lack of remorse about Japanese aggression, as well as her recent xenophobic remarks.

Takaichi has toned down her hawkish rhetorics. On Friday, Takaichi sent a religious ornament instead of going to Yasukuni.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US nuclear security agency furloughs 1,400 workers amid govt shutdown

Diwali timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness, says Trump

Global companies hit by $35 bn in US tariffs, but outlook stabilizing

China's economy slows to 4.8% in Jul-Sep amid trade tensions, weak demand

EU energy ministers push to ban all Russian gas by 2027 amid US pressure

Topics :JapanJapan parliamentPrime Minister's OfficeWomen leaders

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story