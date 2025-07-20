Home / World News / Japan's ruling coalition likely to lose upper house majority: Exit poll

The LDP, which has ruled Japan for most of the post-war period, had its worst showing in 15 years in October's lower house election

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba
While the ballot does not directly determine whether Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's shaky minority government falls, it heaps pressure on the embattled leader who also lost control of the more-powerful lower house in October. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Japan's ruling coalition is likely to lose its majority in the upper house, an exit poll for Sunday's election showed, potentially fuelling political instability in the world's fourth largest economy as a tariff deadline with the United States looms.
 
While the ballot does not directly determine whether Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's shaky minority government falls, it heaps pressure on the embattled leader who also lost control of the more-powerful lower house in October. 
 
Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito needed 50 seats to retain control of the 248-seat upper chamber in an election where half the seats are up for grabs. They are forecast to secure 32 to 51 seats, the exit poll by public broadcaster NHK showed. 
 
The LDP, which has ruled Japan for most of the post-war period, had its worst showing in 15 years in October's lower house election.
 
That has left Ishiba vulnerable to no-confidence motions that could topple his administration and trigger a fresh general election.

Topics :JapanElectionexit polls

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

