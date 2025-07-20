Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Syria's Bedouins withdraws from Druze-majority city after weeklong fighting

Syria's Bedouins withdraws from Druze-majority city after weeklong fighting

The clashes between militias of the Druze religious minority and the Sunni Muslim clans killed hundreds and threatened to unravel Syria's already fragile postwar transition

Syria, civil war

Representative Image: A series of tit-for-tat kidnappings sparked the clashes in various towns and villages in the province, which later spread to the city. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Mazraa(Syria)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Syria's armed Bedouin clans on Sunday announced that they had withdrawn from the southern city of Sweida following over a week of clashes, as per a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

The clashes between militias of the Druze religious minority and the Sunni Muslim clans killed hundreds and threatened to unravel Syria's already fragile postwar transition. Israel also launched dozens of airstrikes in the Druze-majority Sweida province, targeting government forces who had effectively sided with the Bedouins.

A series of tit-for-tat kidnappings sparked the clashes in various towns and villages in the province, which later spread to the city.

Government forces were redeployed to halt renewed fighting that erupted Thursday, before withdrawing again.

 

Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who was more sympathetic to the Bedouins, had tried to appeal to the Druze community while remaining critical of the militias. He later urged the Bedouins to leave the city, saying that they cannot replace the role of the state in handling the country's affairs and restoring security.

We thank the Bedouins for their heroic stances but demand they fully commit to the ceasefire and comply with the state's orders," he said in an address broadcast Saturday.

The Bedouins' withdrawal brought a cautious calm to the area, with humanitarian convoys reportedly on their way. The Syrian Red Crescent said Sunday they are sending 32 trucks to Sweida loaded with food, medicine, water, fuel and other aid, after the fighting left the province with power cuts and shortages. Syrian state media SANA said that the Health Ministry is also sending a convoy of trucks.

Washington's special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, said the clashes and atrocities overshadowed an initial cautious optimism about the country's post-war transition and the international community's lifting of sanctions.

All factions must immediately lay down their arms, cease hostilities and abandon cycles of tribal vengeance, Barrack said on X. Syria stands at a critical juncture peace and dialogue must prevail and prevail now.

Dozens of Druze civilians were killed in a series of targeted attacks in the city at the hands of Bedouin fighters and government forces. Videos also surfaced online of fighters destroying portraits of Druze religious officials and notables in homes, and shaving the mustaches of elderly Druze, seen as an insult to culture and tradition. Druze militiamen in return attacked Bedouin-majority areas in the outskirts of the province, forcing families to flee to the neighbouring Daraa province.

More than half of the roughly 1 million Druze worldwide live in Syria. Most of the other Druze live in Lebanon and Israel, including in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed in 1981.

Syria's Druze largely celebrated the downfall of the Assad family that ended decades of tyrannical rule. While they had concerns about Al-Sharaa's de facto Islamist rule, a large number wanted to approach matters diplomatically. However, the the recent clashes have made a growing number of Druze in the area more sceptical about Damascus' new leadership and more doubtful of peaceful coexistence.

Topics : Syria Syria crisis militants

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

