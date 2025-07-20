Home / World News / Fire at Iran's largest oil refinery kills 1 in country's southwest region

Fire at Iran's largest oil refinery kills 1 in country's southwest region

A leaky pump in an under-repair unit at Abadan refinery caused the fire on Saturday, killing a worker, according to the state-owned IRAN newspaper

oil sector, crude oil

AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
A fire at Iran's oldest and largest refinery in the southwest killed one person, state media reported Sunday.

A leaky pump in an under-repair unit at Abadan refinery caused the fire on Saturday, killing a worker, according to the state-owned IRAN newspaper. Firefighters put out the blaze in two hours and operations remained unaffected, the report said.

Iran's deputy parliament speaker, Ali Nikzad, confirmed Sunday that some workers were also injured, media outlets said. 

ALSO READ: GAIL eyes long-term LNG deal from 2027 linked to Brent crude prices

Abadan oil refinery, some 670 kilometres from the capital Tehran, began its operation in 1912. It is the biggest in the Islamic Republic, producing about 25 per cent of the country's fuel with more than 5,200,000 barrels of oil refined daily. 

Several fires have broken out across Iran over the past week at residential and commercial buildings, with authorities saying gas leaks and electrical short-circuiting were to blame.

Iran is one of the world's major producers of oil, though sanctions by Western countries have limited its sales. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IranOil refineryCrude Oil

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

