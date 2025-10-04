Japan's ruling party elects Takaichi as 1st female leader, set to become PM

By Sakura Murakami

Takaichi will face the task of trying to reunite the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, regain public support and reengage with a younger generation of voters who are flocking to smaller populist parties amid a cost-of-living crunch and an influx of foreigners.

Sanae Takaichi is on track to become Japan’s first female prime minister, after the ruling party elected her as its leader Saturday.

Given the once-dominant party’s loss of its majorities in both chambers of the legislature, the new leader will also need to reach out to some of the opposition parties to pass legislation and budgets.

Shortly after being elected LDP leader, Takaichi took to the stage to address her fellow party lawmakers with a message that they will have to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

“Rather than feeling happy right now, I am thinking about the hardships that are yet to come. There is a mountain of things that we must accomplish together,” she said. “I would like to see you work like horses. I’m going to abandon the phrase ‘work-life balance,’” she said, prompting laughter from the rows of LDP lawmakers listening to her speech.

Five contenders competed for ballots in the first round of voting. In the run-off between the top two candidates, Takaichi secured 185 votes in total against political scion Shinjiro Koizumi’s 156. More votes also went to Takaichi than Koizumi in the first round, particularly among the party’s around 916,000 rank-and-file party members.