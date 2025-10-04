Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels around its territory

Taiwan recorded presence of Chinese military around the island with 10 PLA and seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported on Saturday.

In a post on 'X', MND said that five out of the 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

"10 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the 'X' post said.

On Friday, Taiwan recorded Chinese military presence around the island with 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported on Friday.Sharing the details in a post on X, it noted that one out of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

"6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. One out of six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy. According to the Defence and Security Biweekly, published by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), assistant research fellow Sheu Jyh-shyang has said that Taiwan has invested heavily for decades in asymmetric warfare, a defence strategy based on low-cost, highly effective systems meant to deter Beijing from launching a large-scale invasion.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.