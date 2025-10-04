Home / World News / Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels around its territory

On Friday, Taiwan recorded Chinese military presence around the island with 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory

China Taiwan
The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan recorded presence of Chinese military around the island with 10 PLA and seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported on Saturday.

In a post on 'X', MND said that five out of the 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

"10 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the 'X' post said.

On Friday, Taiwan recorded Chinese military presence around the island with 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported on Friday.Sharing the details in a post on X, it noted that one out of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

"6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. One out of six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy.

According to the Defence and Security Biweekly, published by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), assistant research fellow Sheu Jyh-shyang has said that Taiwan has invested heavily for decades in asymmetric warfare, a defence strategy based on low-cost, highly effective systems meant to deter Beijing from launching a large-scale invasion.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Takaichi and Koizumi advance to run-off to choose Japan's next PM

Los Angeles City Hall evacuated after car crashes into building's steps

'Trump has no authority': What lawsuit against $100,000 H-1B visa hike says

US govt shutdown drags on as Senate funding vote fails to break deadlock

Lack of jobs data due to govt shutdown muddies view of hiring, US economy

Topics :TaiwanChinaChinese air forceChinese navy

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story