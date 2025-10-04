Home / World News / Trump on $1 coin? US Treasury weighs draft design for US' 250th celebration

Trump on $1 coin? US Treasury weighs draft design for US' 250th celebration

The US Treasury is considering a $1 coin featuring Donald Trump for the 250th US anniversary; draft shows his profile on one side and him raising a fist on the other

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Treasury is considering exploring the idea of minting a $1 coin with President Donald Trump’s image to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.
 
US Treasurer Brandon Beach shared images of the proposed coin on social media. The front shows a profile of Trump, while the reverse features him raising his fist beneath the words “fight, fight, fight".
 
"No fake news here. These first drafts honouring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over," Beach said. 
  The draft coins display Trump’s profile on the front, with the word “Liberty” above, “In God We Trust” below, and the dates “1776” and “2026” on either side. The back shows a dramatic image of Trump raising his fist set against an American flag with “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” at the top.   
 
  "While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles," a Treasury spokesperson said.
 
When asked if Trump had seen the draft coin, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Friday, "I'm not sure if he's seen it, but I'm sure he'll love it."
 

Legal backing for commemorative coins

 
Congress previously passed the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act, which gives the Treasury authority to issue special $1 coins in 2026 for the semiquincentennial.
 
During the 1976 bicentennial celebrations, the Treasury held a national competition to select a $1 coin design. A sculpture student’s design featuring the Liberty Bell and the moon was chosen. The reverse side featured former President Dwight D Eisenhower, who became the first US president to appear on a $1 coin in 1971.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels around its territory

Takaichi and Koizumi advance to run-off to choose Japan's next PM

Los Angeles City Hall evacuated after car crashes into building's steps

'Trump has no authority': What lawsuit against $100,000 H-1B visa hike says

US govt shutdown drags on as Senate funding vote fails to break deadlock

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited StatesUS DollarBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story