Home / World News / Japan's space agency hit by cyberattacks, no sensitive data compromised

Japan's space agency hit by cyberattacks, no sensitive data compromised

JAXA has investigated the extent of illegal access while shutting down the affected networks

cyber fraud
Japan's space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected. Image: Shutterstock
AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 1:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japan's space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected and it is continuing to investigate and take preventive measures, officials said Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has had "a number of" cyberattacks since late last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JAXA has investigated the extent of illegal access while shutting down the affected networks and verifying that they did not contain classified information about operations of rockets and satellites and national security, he said.

Hayashi vowed to strengthen Japan's ability to counter cyberattacks.

Japan has been accelerating a military buildup in response to China's growing military might and is hoping to be able to develop a counterstrike ability, but experts say Tokyo will continue to need to rely heavily on the United States for launching long-range cruise missiles at targets.

Officials on Friday said they were not aware of any information leak from the cyberattacks.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that the attacks on JAXA have not affected his ministry, but that he is keeping a close watch on the investigation by the agency, which is one of his ministry's key contractors.

Education and science minister Masahito Moriyama also told a news conference Friday that he believed there was no actual damage from the cyberattacks.

Officials said JAXA is currently working with the government's cybersecurity team to introduce countermeasures.

Also Read

Govt working to prevent international spoof calls deceiving Indian citizens

Stay scam-free: This series of phone numbers will help you spot fraud calls

Cyberattack targeted brands, celebrity accounts including CNN, says TikTok

Telecom department blocks more than 1,500 numbers linked to cyber threats

Here is how much Indians lost to cyber frauds between Jan and Apr of 2024

How Biden & Trump are preparing for next week's debate in different ways

Russia-North Korea pact may dent China's influence, but its sway undeterred

Russian ambassador summoned in South Korea as tensions rise with North

From Pyongyang to Putin: Nuclear diplomacy shifts amid Ukraine standoff

China's panda breeding centre bans 12 tourists for life. Here's why

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :JapanGlobal cyberattacksCyberattacksCyber fraudCyber crimes

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story