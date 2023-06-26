Home / World News / Japan to take over global leader in chipmaking compounds for $6 billion

Japan to take over global leader in chipmaking compounds for $6 billion

The move could help Tokyo expand control over compounds essential for making advanced semiconductors

Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Japan’s government unveiled a $6.3 billion deal to buy out and privatize JSR, taking direct control of the world leader in chipmaking compounds at a time US-Chinese tensions threaten to fragment the $550 billion global semiconductor industry.
Government-backed Japan Investment Corp. plans to offer shareholders ¥4,350 ($30.40) a share in a tender offer around December, the company said Monday in a statement. That’s roughly 35 per cent premium to JSR’s Friday close and works out to as much as ¥903.9 billion, JSR said.

The move could help Tokyo expand control over compounds essential for making advanced semiconductors. Founded in 1957, JSR is the world’s leading maker of photoresists and one of three Japanese companies, along with Shin-Etsu Chemical and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, that control the global supply of fluorinated polyimide and hydrogen fluoride. 
Those compounds are needed to make semiconductors used in supercomputers, AI-harnessing data centers and missile control systems, not to mention gadgets including Apple.

Also Read

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Heavy snow in northern Japan, other regions kills 17, over 90 injured

N Korea fires missile toward East Sea, Japan says taking all precautions

Japan's birth rate falls to record low as population crisis deepens

South Korea to surpass China in chip machine spending next year, shows data

Saudi Aramco sees 'sound' oil outlook for H2CY23 on China, India demand

It was a protest, not an attempt to overthrow regime: Wagner leader

Billionaire James Crown dies in racetrack accident in Colorado at age 70

New images show Chinese spy balloons also targeted Asia: British media

Sri Lanka to halt decision of exporting 100,000 endangered monkeys to China

Topics :Japansemiconductor industrysemiconductor

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story