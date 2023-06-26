Japan to take over global leader in chipmaking compounds for $6 billion

Government-backed Japan Investment Corp. plans to offer shareholders ¥4,350 ($30.40) a share in a tender offer around December, the company said Monday in a statement. That’s roughly 35 per cent premium to JSR’s Friday close and works out to as much as ¥903.9 billion, JSR said.

Japan’s government unveiled a $6.3 billion deal to buy out and privatize JSR, taking direct control of the world leader in chipmaking compounds at a time US-Chinese tensions threaten to fragment the $550 billion global semiconductor industry.