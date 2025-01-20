JD Vance gets a message from wife Usha's grandaunt ahead of inauguration

“We are related to Usha through marital relations. We feel extremely happy. We congratulate both of you on having a very, very happy conduct of the country’s destiny and the relationship of your country with our country. We feel extremely happy about the same and wish you a very long life and a happy, happy stay,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Santhamma, 96, lives in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Despite her advanced age, Santhamma continues to teach physics at a private university in Vizianagaram and travels 60 km most weekdays to university to teach physics, according to a Reuters report.

While Santhamma is delighted about her granddaughter becoming the Second Lady of the US, she rues the fact that she has never met her.

“I am happy for her. We never had the opportunity to meet, as her grandfather moved to Madras, and we relocated to Vizag many years ago. I believe that Rama Sastry's son's family left Madras and immigrated to the US. I was glad to understand that her husband was appreciative of her support for him throughout his life’s journey since their marriage. The ethos of the Chilukuri family is so strong, and she has naturally inherited all that and the values,” Deccan Herald quoted her as saying.