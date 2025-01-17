Outgoing President Biden grants clemency to 2,500 nonviolent drug offenders

Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Friday announced the commutation of sentences for nearly 2,500 inmates convicted of nonviolent drug offences, marking the broadest individual clemency action in US history. The decision aims to address longstanding sentencing disparities, particularly those affecting Black communities.

“These commutations reflect our commitment to correcting injustices in our criminal justice system,” President Biden said. “Many of these individuals were serving sentences far longer than they would receive today under current laws, especially due to outdated distinctions between crack and powder cocaine and enhanced sentences for drug crimes.”

Biden’s term as President is set to end on January 20.

Record-breaking clemency efforts

This latest action is part of Biden’s extensive use of clemency powers as he approaches the end of his presidency. The move builds on his record-breaking clemency initiatives, including commuting the sentences of nearly all federal death row inmates and setting a single-day record of 1,500 commutations for those moved to home confinement during the pandemic.

President Biden emphasized the importance of addressing the historical injustices of the US criminal justice system, particularly the disproportionate impact on Black communities. “By commuting these sentences, we offer these individuals a chance to return to their families and rebuild their lives,” he stated.

Final days in office

As Biden’s presidency nears its conclusion, the Democratic leader has focused on advancing key agendas. Recently, he announced nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, played a role in finalising ceasefire negotiations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, and responded to the California wildfires. He has also continued traditional end-of-term tasks, including judicial confirmations, bill signings, and awarding medals to citizens and service members.

“I am proud of my record on clemency and will continue to review additional commutations and pardons,” Biden said in an official statement released by the White House.