Chinese firms rent fake office spaces for unemployed to 'pretend to work'

To escape the social stigma associated with unemployment, a novel service in China offers individuals the opportunity to “pretend to work” by renting office spaces and even posing as business owners. For as little as 30 yuan (approximately Rs 350 or $4) per day, these services provide a temporary solution for those unwilling to disclose their jobless status to family members, according to the South China Morning Post.

Social media exposes ‘pretend to work’ businesses

In northern China’s Hebei province, a video showcasing such a service has gained significant attention. The advertised office space provides a workspace from 10 am to 5 pm, including lunch, for a daily charge of 29.9 Chinese yuan. This arrangement allows individuals to maintain the appearance of employment, helping them avoid the stigma of joblessness.

Another similar service, priced at 50 yuan ($7), allows clients to pose as “bosses” in a plush office setting, complete with a leather chair, to take convincing photos for family members. The owner of this unused office space explained that the concept was inspired by the increasing number of layoffs at major companies. However, despite the buzz online, no clients had visited the office yet.

Why is this happening?

The concept has sparked widespread debate on Chinese social media, garnering over 100 million views. Opinions are divided. Some view it as a psychological relief for the unemployed, offering a sense of normalcy. Others argue it promotes avoidance of the issue, potentially delaying efforts to find new employment.

Youth unemployment crisis in China

Youth unemployment remains a critical concern in China, with the jobless rate for the 16-24 age group reaching a record high of 21.3 per cent in June 2023. This prompted the government to halt the release of unemployment data for several months. By recalibrating the statistics to exclude students, the reported youth unemployment rate dropped to 16.1 per cent by November 2023.

Amid these challenges, stories of individuals going to extreme lengths to conceal their unemployment status have become increasingly common.

Stress of unemployment

Netizens worldwide have shared their experiences with unemployment, layoffs, and the stress of job hunting. The growing number of job-seeking platforms has added to the pressure, with many people applying for two to three jobs daily. The inability to secure work often feels like a personal failure rather than a reflection of the job market.

In this context, the choice to rent a “pretend workplace” can seem understandable. However, some netizens have suggested that people under such stress should consider counseling and use these fake workspaces as an opportunity to continue their job search.