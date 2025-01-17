Zuckerberg blames Sandberg for Facebook's culture crisis in Trump meeting

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly blamed former COO Sheryl Sandberg for Facebook’s current “culture” and inclusivity initiatives. According to The New York Times, Zuckerberg made these remarks during a meeting with Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump

In the conversation, Zuckerberg was told he had the chance to “rebuild America” — but on Trump’s terms. The tech billionaire appears to be taking this advice seriously, distancing himself from the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that have become prevalent at Meta and other American corporations.

Zuckerberg’s shift on DEI and company direction

Zuckerberg reportedly stated during the meeting that he plans to steer clear of opposing Trump’s crackdown on DEI policies. The Meta CEO also revealed that the company would undergo a “reset,” including new guidelines and potential layoffs. Zuckerberg added that his focus will shift to creating tech products, deprioritising workplace diversity and inclusivity initiatives.

Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook’s former powerhouse

Sheryl Sandberg served as Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer until her resignation in 2022. Despite stepping down, she remains on Meta’s advisory board. Before her tenure at Facebook, Sandberg worked as an economist at the World Bank and as Chief of Staff to US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. She also co-founded Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners with her husband, Tom Bernthal.

Sandberg is widely recognised for her books Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead and Lean In for Graduates, which sparked global discussions about women’s leadership in the workplace.

Recent controversy surrounding Meta CEO

Zuckerberg’s remarks are not limited to DEI policies. He recently faced backlash following a podcast appearance where he discussed the 2024 elections. Referring to global elections, Zuckerberg stated, “2024 was a big election year around the world… India, just like a ton of countries that had elections and the incumbents basically lost every single one.” The comment sparked outrage, prompting Meta to issue an apology, calling it an “inadvertent error.”