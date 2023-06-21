Home / World News / Twitter employees sue company, claiming it refuses to pay 2022 bonuses

Twitter employees sue company, claiming it refuses to pay 2022 bonuses

Twitter refused to pay employees who remained employed by the company in the first quarter of 2023 any bonus, the employees said

Bloomberg
Twitter employees sue company, claiming it refuses to pay 2022 bonuses

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 2:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Joel Rosenblatt
 
Twitter Inc. employees sued the social media company claiming it refuses to pay 2022 bonuses, despite promises that they would be paid out at 50% of their target amounts.
Twitter has a cash performance bonus plan that is paid out annually and in the months leading up to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company in October, executives, including former Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, said the bonuses would be paid, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Francisco federal court. 
“Twitter refused to pay employees who remained employed by the company in the first quarter of 2023 any bonus,” the employees said.

Since Musk took over, Twitter has lost more than half its advertising revenue as brands stopped trusting the site to remove violent, pornographic and hateful content. Twitter also shed more than 75% of its employees, through layoffs and resignations. The site has been roiled by technical difficulties, including during a recent launch of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign for president.
The proposed class-action complaint on behalf of current and former Twitter employees employed in the first quarter of 2023 who didn’t receive their bonus was filed by Mark Shobinger, who was Twitter’s senior director of compensation until late last month. The job entailed overseeing executive and incentive pay and in November expanded his responsibilities to include employee compensation globally, according to the suit.

Twitter has disbanded its media relations department and doesn’t respond to requests for comment.
Since Musk’s acquisition, the company has been sued numerous times for allegedly failing to pay its bills, including rent, and by former employees for severance and back pay.

The social media company has traditionally set a target for its bonus plan, which is funded throughout the year and pays out at least 50% of the target annually, according to the lawsuit. 
“Both before and after Musk’s acquisition was completed in October 2022, Twitter’s management continuously promised the company’s employees, including plaintiff, that their annual bonus for 2022 would be paid under the Bonus Plan,” the employees said in the lawsuit.

Because Twitter reneged on various promises to its employees, including its refusal to pay the bonuses, Shobinger said he quit. He sued for breach of contract.
The case is Schobinger v. Twitter, 23-cv-3007, US District Court for the Northern District of California (San Francisco)

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Parag Agrawal sues Elon Musk: everything about the Twitter story so far

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Ad-hoc workers in Pak to protest over non-payment of salaries: Report

Blinken meets Ukrainian foreign minister, underscores support for Kyiv

Sikh community stands behind PM Modi, says Darshan Singh Dhaliwal

China blocks proposal at UN to blacklist 26/11 accused terrorist Sajid Mir

Global chip race touches off spending spree, led by Intel's $50 bn campaign

Topics :Elon MuskTwitter

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 2:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story