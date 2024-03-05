Home / World News / JPMorgan Chase joins France's payments network CB to avoid Visa, Mastercard

JPMorgan Chase joins France's payments network CB to avoid Visa, Mastercard

For payments made locally in France, it's usually cheaper for merchants run them over Cartes Bancaires

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it had joined France's leading payments network Cartes Bancaires (CB), becoming the first U.S. bank to do so as it seeks to offer cheaper card payment costs to its clients in the country.
 
JPMorgan's merchant customers, which include some of the largest U.S. firms, will be able to process their payment via the CB's network by the end of 2024, JPMorgan added, offering a domestic alternative to rival services provided by Visa and Mastercard.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

By doing so, the U.S. bank aims to "provide competitive transaction costs" to its clients, it said, without elaborating.
 
For international transactions where the CB network isn't accepted, the CB-branded cards can fall back on the Visa or Mastercard networks. In such cases, the payment processing would follow the rules and networks of Visa or Mastercard.
 
For payments made locally in France, it's usually cheaper for merchants run them over Cartes Bancaires.
 
JPMorgan joined Cartes Bancaires' 12-member governance body on Feb. 15.
 
The so-called "principal members" include all major French lenders such as BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole. The only foreign bank in the circle so far was HSBC.
 
Founded 40 years ago, the Cartes Bancaires network processes about two thirds of the everyday French consumers' transactions.
There are about 76 million CB cards in circulation. Cartes Bancaires also operates 50,000 cash dispensers.
 
Lenders are seeking to grow in the payments business, which a 2023 McKinsey report sees reaching $3.2 trillion globally in 2027, up from $2.2 trillion in 2022.
 
Out of this total, McKinsey estimates the share of banking revenues to be 38%, up from 36% in 2022.

Also Read

IND vs ENG: England's highest successful run chase in Test histrory & India

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

India vs England: Top 10 highest run-chase in India in Test history

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

India deeply troubled by conflict in Gaza, says Amb Kamboj at UN meet

China to work on quantum computing, AI in tech self-sufficiency drive

Crude oil steadies on Opec+ supply restraint, underwhelming China reforms

China retains 5% growth target as economy struggles to shake off slowdown

EAM Jaishankar meets S Korean PM; discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PaymentFintechJP Morgan Chase & Co's

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story