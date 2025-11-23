JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley client data may be exposed by hack: Report

Client data for JPMorgan Chase , Citi, Morgan Stanley and other major banks may have been accessed in a hack of a technology vendor, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SitusAMC said in a statement on its website on Saturday that it had been the subject of a cyberattack on November 12, compromising certain information from its systems and that "data relating to some of our clients' customers may also have been impacted."

The New York-based vendor for real estate lenders did not identify any of its affected clients.

JPMorgan Chase, Citi and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.