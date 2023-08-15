Home / World News / JPMorgan, other top banks likely to face ratings cut, says Fitch Ratings

JPMorgan, other top banks likely to face ratings cut, says Fitch Ratings

Stocks sink on downgrade warning

Reuters
JPMorgan Chase (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

An analyst at Fitch Ratings warned that US banks, including JPMorgan Chase, could be downgraded if the agency further cuts its assessment of the operating environment for the industry, according to a report from CNBC on Tuesday.

In June, Fitch lowered the score of the US banking industry's "operating environment" to AA- from AA, citing pressure on the country’s credit rating, gaps in regulatory framework and uncertainty about the future trajectory of interest rate hikes. Another one-notch downgrade, to A+ from AA-, would force Fitch to reevaluate ratings on each of the more than 70 U.S. banks it covers, analyst Chris Wolfe told CNBC. Lenders were rocked earlier this month after Fitch's peer Moody's downgraded 10 mid-sized US banks and warned it may cut ratings of several others.

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Fitch Ratings revises outlook on OYO's long-term issuer ratings to positive

JPMorgan to pay $4 mn fine to SEC as it mistakenly deletes 47 mn records

India's economic growth prospects have brightened, says Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings downgrades US: A stern criticism of political standoffs

Roaring back from pandemic, Japan's economy grows by 6% in April-June

UK wages grow at a record pace, fuelling Bank of England's inflation worry

Global prices down after China's weak July data, cuts key interest rate

Nepal PM 'Prachanda' to embark on 10-day US and China visit on Sept 16

Pakistan anti-graft court allows questioning of deputy at Imran's party

Topics :JPMorganJPMorgan Chase & CoFitch RatingsUS banks

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story