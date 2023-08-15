Home / World News / UK wages grow at a record pace, fuelling Bank of England's inflation worry

UK wages grow at a record pace, fuelling Bank of England's inflation worry

The figures are the first of two batches of economic data that will guide the BOE's next rate decision on September 21

Bloomberg
The Bank of England is worried that soaring pay is pushing up prices across the economy. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
UK wage growth accelerated to the strongest pace on record, adding to concerns that a tight labour market is feeding inflationary pressures.

Average earnings excluding bonuses rose 7.8 per cent  in the three months through June compared with a year ago. That was the highest since records began in 2001 and up from the previous reading of 7.5 per cent, which was also revised up, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected a figure of 7.4 per cent. The Bank of England is worried that soaring pay is pushing up prices across the economy. Policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey have said further signs that those pressures are persisting could result in another increase in interest rates. The pound extended gains after the release, rising as much as 0.3 per cent to $1.2721.

The figures are the first of two batches of economic data that will guide the BOE’s next rate decision on Sept. 21. Investors have almost fully priced in a quarter-point increase in the UK central bank’s key rate to 5.5 per cent, which would be the highest since early 2008. But the risk of a bigger hike next month has subsided after a drop in the headline inflation rate reported last month.



InflationBank of EnglandUK

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

