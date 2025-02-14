Judge pauses Trump order restricting gender-affirming care for trans youth

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Judge Brendan Hurson, who was nominated by Biden, granted the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order following a hearing in federal court in Baltimore

LGBTQ
The lawsuit includes several accounts from families of appointments being cancelled as medical institutions react to the new directive
AP Baltimore
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at restricting gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19.

The judge's ruling came after a lawsuit was filed earlier this month on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children who allege their health care has already been compromised by the president's order. A national group for family of LGBTQ+ people and a doctors organisation are also plaintiffs in the court challenge, one of many lawsuits opposing a slew of executive orders Trump has issued as he seeks to reverse the policies of former President Joe Biden.

Judge Brendan Hurson, who was nominated by Biden, granted the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order following a hearing in federal court in Baltimore. The ruling essentially puts Trump's directive on hold while the case proceeds.

Trump's executive order "seems to deny that this population even exists, or deserves to exist," Hurson said.

Shortly after taking office, Trump signed an executive order directing federally run insurance programmes to exclude coverage for gender-affirming care. That includes Medicaid, which covers such services in some states, and TRICARE for military families. Trump's order also called on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice.

The lawsuit includes several accounts from families of appointments being cancelled as medical institutions react to the new directive.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue Trump's executive order is unlawful and unconstitutional because it seeks to withhold federal funds previously authorised by Congress and because it violates anti-discrimination laws while infringing on the rights of parents.

Like legal challenges to state bans on gender-affirming care, the lawsuit also alleges the policy is discriminatory because it allows federal funds to cover the same treatments when they're not used for gender transition.

Some hospitals immediately paused gender-affirming care, including prescriptions for puberty blockers and hormone therapy, while they assess how the order affects them.

Trump's approach on the issue represents an abrupt change from the Biden administration, which sought to explicitly extend civil rights protections to transgender people. Trump has used strong language in opposing gender-affirming care, asserting falsely that medical professionals are maiming and sterilising a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex.

Major medical groups such as the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics support access to gender-affirming care.

Young people who persistently identify as a gender that differs from their sex assigned at birth are first evaluated by a team of professionals. Some may try a social transition, involving changing a hairstyle or pronouns. Some may later also receive puberty blockers or hormones. Surgery is extremely rare for minors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationTrump on transgendersTransgender

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

