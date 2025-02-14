Protests erupt against B'desh's Muhammad Yunus outside Blair House in US

A group of protestors under the Awami League and its sister organizations raised slogans against Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus outside the Blair House in Washington on Thursday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is staying during his two-day visit to the United States.

The protestors chanted "Step down Yunus, we want justice, we want Sheikh Hasina".

Slogans of "Minority killer" "Hindu killer Younus" were also raised.

One of the protestors said, "Dr Younus is an illegal and illegitimate person to take over power with the help of terrorists. According to our Constitution, Sheikh Hasina is still the PM of Bangladesh. They removed her (from her post) with the help of terrorists. But next time, we want elections. People will elect Sheikh Hasina again".

Slogans of "Step down, step down! Killer Yunus, killer Yunus" were also raised.

"We have come to support Bangladesh. We want justice. What is happening in Bangladesh, people are being killed and there is no security there. It's very bad in Bangladesh right now" a protester said.

"Since August 5, when Dr Yunus has been representing terrorist group of Bangladesh unconstitutionally, our minority group in Bangladesh - especially Hindus have been affected and killed. This terrorist group doesn't believe in a secular democracy. We want fair justice...Donald Trump and Narendra Modi are here. We want their attention...so people can practice their democratic rights", another protester said.

In August last year, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protest and violence that resulted in over 600 deaths. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh in December last year. India and Bangladesh agreed to maintain "good working relations" between two neighbours.

Meanwhile, in a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri responded to queries regarding the vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka and said, "You are aware of our statement that we have made recently with regard to the unfortunate incidents relating to the residence of Sheikh Mujib. We would also like to point out that the safety of diplomatic premises is the responsibility of the host government, and I have no doubt that the Bangladesh authorities are fully aware of their responsibilities in this regard."

Last week, a mob vandalised Rahman's residence in Dhaka, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, according to the Dhaka Tribune, citing UNB. Many protestors climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damaged sections of the historic house.

India condemned the vandalism of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, calling the act "regrettable."

In response to media queries about the incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025.""All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he added.