Judge rules Trump admin wrongly ended parole for hundreds of thousands

The decision is another legal setback for President Trump's plans for mass deportation, but it may prove temporary and its immediate impact was unclear

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Donald Trump administration wrongly ended humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of people. (Photo:PTI)
AP Boston
May 29 2025 | 7:04 AM IST
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Donald Trump administration wrongly ended humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of people allowed to live in the United States temporarily.

The decision is another legal setback for President Trump's plans for mass deportation, but it may prove temporary and its immediate impact was unclear.

US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston sided with people who were already admitted to the United States but were unable to renew their short-term permits. 

They cover parole policies that benefited Afghans, Ukrainians, Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and children from Central American countries trying to join their parents in the US, among others.

Talwani, who was appointed by then-president Barack Obama, said two orders by Department of Homeland Security officials to suspend renewals pending further review were unlikely to survive a legal challenge.

One of the orders gives no reasoned explanation for the actions, she wrote.

The pause has now been in place for three months; the pause is, in effect, an indefinite suspension, she wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

May 29 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

