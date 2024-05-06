Home / World News / Judge warns Trump of possible jail time, fines $1k for gag order violation

Judge warns Trump of possible jail time, fines $1k for gag order violation

The fine marks the second sanction for Trump for inflammatory comments about witnesses since the start of the trial last month. He was fined $9,000 last week for nine violations

Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings in his trial at Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo: AP/PTI)
AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
The judge presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial has fined him $1,000 for violating his gag order and sternly warned the former president that additional violation could result in jail time.

The fine marks the second sanction for Trump for inflammatory comments about witnesses since the start of the trial last month. He was fined $9,000 last week for nine violations.

Judge Juan M Merchan warned Monday that additional gag order violations could potentially result in jail time, though he said that was the last thing I want to do.

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited StatesLaw

First Published: May 06 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

