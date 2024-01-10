Home / World News / Kamala Harris's aircraft diverted to DC-area after encountering wind shear

Kamala Harris's aircraft diverted to DC-area after encountering wind shear

Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, "Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather

Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Vice President Kamala Harris' aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.

Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather.

A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the aircraft encountered wind shear as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the nation's capital. The same person said no one was injured.

Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

Washington to establish first-ever US-ASEAN Center: Kamala Harris

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone, missile attack on Red Sea shipping

Hyundai Motor debuts air taxi ahead of test flights later this year

US defends veto on Gaza ceasefire, Palestinians demand halt to fighting

Kim calls South Korea 'principal enemy' amid heightened tensions with US

Amazon's Twitch to cut 500 employees, 35% of staff amid concerns on losses

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kamala HarrisVice PresidentUnited States

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story