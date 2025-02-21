Kash Patel gets Bollywood-style welcome as Trump aide shares 'Malhari' meme

To celebrate Patel’s appointment, Trump’s assistant and White House deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, shared an edited video featuring a scene from the song "Malhari" from Bajirao Mastani, originally performed by Ranveer Singh. Patel’s face was superimposed onto Singh’s. Scavino captioned the post, “Congratulations to the new director of the FBI, Kash Patel.”

The White House hailed Patel’s confirmation as a significant step in advancing President Trump’s vision for restoring integrity and reinforcing the rule of law within the FBI. Scavino, on Monday, had shared a similar meme from the movie Bajirao Mastani, with the caption, "COMING SOON".

Patel commits to restoring trust in the FBI

Posting on X, the White House stated, “@FBIDirectorKash Patel’s confirmation as FBI director is a crucial step in executing President Trump’s agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.”

Following his confirmation, Patel expressed gratitude and reiterated his commitment to making the FBI more transparent, accountable, and justice-driven.

Thanking President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi , Patel emphasised his dedication to regaining public confidence in the agency. In a post on X, he wrote, “I am honoured to be confirmed as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.”

He added, “The FBI has a storied legacy — from the ‘G-Men’ to safeguarding our nation after 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalisation of our justice system has eroded public trust — but that ends today.”

Patel pledged to work toward transforming the FBI into an institution that Americans can take pride in.

“Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of. And to those who seek to harm Americans — consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission first. America always. Let’s get to work,” Patel declared.