Khamenei rebukes Trump for surrender remark, claims victory over US regime

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump ’s call for Iran’s surrender. Taking to social media platform X, Khamenei wrote, “The US president said, ‘Iran must surrender.’ Needless to say, this statement is too big to come out of his mouth."

Khamenei claims 'victory' over US regime

In his first public remarks since the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday (June 21), Khamenei declared victory and dismissed Trump’s claims of a “spectacular military success.”

In a recorded video broadcast on Iranian state television on Thursday, Khamenei said Iran had triumphed over the US and downplayed the impact of the strikes on the country’s nuclear infrastructure. The speech, lasting over 10 minutes, was later shared in part on X and was laced with warnings and threats directed at the US and Israel, Tehran’s longstanding adversaries.

"My congratulations on our dear Iran's victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn't, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed," Khamenei said. He added, "It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing." Strikes downplayed, nuclear status not addressed Khamenei dismissed Trump's claim that the strikes had "completely and fully obliterated Iran's nuclear programme" as exaggerated. Absent from the address was any reference to the condition of Iran's nuclear facilities or centrifuges following the extensive US and Israeli strikes.

'Delivered slap to America's face', says Khamenei Khamenei also highlighted Iran's missile strike on the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, calling it a symbolic but significant response. "The Islamic Republic delivered a heavy slap to the US's face," he said, warning that such actions could be repeated. "Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price," he added. Upcoming talks between US and Iran On Wednesday, Trump claimed that officials from Washington and Tehran would hold talks next week, sparking cautious optimism for long-term peace. However, Iran has not confirmed any such meeting, reported news agency the Associated Press. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff however said there has been both direct and indirect communication between the two sides.