KKR to take machinery maker Circor private in $1.6 bn deal, stock up 49%

KKR & Co Inc said on Monday it will buy industrial machinery maker Circor International Inc in a $1.6-billion deal and take it private, as the private equity firm looks to double down on investments in the flow-control market.



"KKR will help us expand our presence in the flow-control space," Circor's Chief Executive Officer Tony Najjar said.

Circor, which has about 3,100 employees, makes pump and valve systems for sectors including oil and gas, industrial, aerospace and defense.



The deal represents an equity value of nearly $1 billion, according to Reuters' calculations.

KKR said it will pay $49 per share, sending Circor's stock up 49% at $47.20 in premarket trading. The offer represents a premium of nearly 55% to Circor's last close on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported on the deal.

KKR will benefit from Circor's customer base, which includes commercial airlines and the U.S. Department of Defense.



In March last year, Circor flagged irregularities in financial statements and roped in an independent accounting firm, while also engaging in preliminary discussions with interested parties regarding a potential sale.

Evercore, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Ropes & Gray LLP advised Circor, while Citi and Kirkland & Ellis LLP were KKR's advisers.

