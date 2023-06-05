Home / World News / All airports in Afghanistan operational, with 20 foreign flights daily

All airports in Afghanistan operational, with 20 foreign flights daily

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan on Monday said that all the airports in the war-torn nation were currently operational

IANS Kabul
All airports in Afghanistan operational, with 20 foreign flights daily

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan on Monday said that all the airports in the war-torn nation were currently operational.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that 20 foreign flights are using the country's airfields daily, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Transportation and Aviation Institute, the acting Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Hamidullah Akhundzada stressed the need for Afghanistan to be self-sufficient, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Thirty students were sent to Uzbekistan to get educated in the development of the aviation industry," the Ministry said.

International and domestic flights were halted in Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021.

Service have gradually resumed after engagement between the Taliban government and some regional countries.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Also Read

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Terror strikes in Pakistan surged after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban govt shuts down main border point with Pakistan

Afghan Americans protest against Taliban ban on women's education

Israel's Netanyahu appoints a Joe Biden critic as new media advisor: Report

S Arabia welcomes Venezuelan leader, reaching out to yet another US foe

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Bay of Bengal, no casualties reported

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

Topics :AirportsAfghanistanflightsinternational flights

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story