Knives are out: Ramaswamy slams Republican rivals as he surges ahead

Ramaswamy's appearance on the debate stage was a coup for his campaign, given that he had no prior experience as an elected official and had never before appeared at such an event

Press Trust of India
Vivek Ramaswamy

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
Indian-American presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy hit out at his party rivals for attacking him after his impressive performance in the first Republican primary presidential debate last week, saying the knives are out because he is surging ahead in the race for the White House.
 
Ramaswamy's appearance on the debate stage was a coup for his campaign, given that he had no prior experience as an elected official and had never before appeared at such an event. After the debate performance, Ramaswamy's adversaries like former vice president Mike pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie have begun to direct some of their public and private attacks toward the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur.
 
“We are continuing to surge in the race and that means the knives are continuing to come out, so we're going to keep debunking the myths as they come up because I think it's important to be transparent and address criticisms,” Ramaswamy said in a social media post.

Topics :Republican PartyUS President

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

