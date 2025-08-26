Home / World News / Korean Air signs $50 billion deal to buy over 100 Boeing aircraft

Korean Air signs $50 billion deal to buy over 100 Boeing aircraft

The deal was formalised at a signing ceremony Monday in Washington as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with President Donald Trump

Boeing
This deal is a strategic choice to strengthen Korean Air's partnership with the US aviation industry, the Korean Air statement said (Photo: Reuters)
AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Korean Air has announced a $50 billion deal to buy more than 100 Boeing aircraft and several spare engines and obtain engine maintenance for 20 years.

The deal was formalised at a signing ceremony Monday in Washington as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with President Donald Trump.

The deal includes $36.2 billion for 103 next-generation Boeing aircraft; $690 million for 19 spare engines from GE Aerospace and CFM International; and $13 billion for the 20-year engine maintenance service contract with GE Aerospace, Korean Air said in a statement.

This deal is a strategic choice to strengthen Korean Air's partnership with the US aviation industry, the Korean Air statement said.

This strategic investment in the US market will further strengthen the airline's operational capabilities and global competitiveness, and foster robust commercial ties that will drive sustained growth.

It said the aircraft purchase order includes 20 Boeing 777-9s, 25 Boeing 787-10s, 50 Boeing 737-10s, and eight Boeing 777-8F freighters. The aircraft are scheduled for phased delivery through the end of 2030, according to the statement.

The signing ceremony was attended by Walter Cho, Chairman and CEO of Korean Air and Hanjin Group; Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; and Russell Stokes, President and CEO of Commercial Engines & Services at GE Aerospace, according to the Korean Air statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia expels Iranian ambassador over alleged antisemitic attacks

Heavy rain batters Vietnam as Typhoon Kajiki weakens, thousands evacuated

Trump threatens tariffs, tech export curbs in digital tax reprisal

Wildfire destroys homes in Oregon, threatens thousands as heat persists

All you need to know about Charles Kushner, US diplomat summoned to Paris

Topics :BoeingSouth KoreaAviation industryAviation sector

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story