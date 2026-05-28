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Kuwait reports missile, drone attack as Iran ceasefire strain escalates

Kuwait's military made the announcement, without providing further details on what had been targeted

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas
The attack comes after the US said it carried out strikes again targeting Iran during the ceasefire
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
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Kuwait said it faced a missile and drone attack Thursday as the shaky ceasefire in the Iran war was again challenged.

Kuwait's military made the announcement, without providing further details on what had been targeted.

Kuwait repeatedly came under fire from Iran and Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq during the war. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes after the US said it carried out strikes again targeting Iran during the ceasefire. Negotiations are ongoing over extending the ceasefire and trying to find a way to formally end the war that has shaken the West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Kuwaitmissile strikeIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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