Labubu mania goes global: Celebs and fans queue for China's monster doll

Whether you find it cute, creepy, or just strange, you can’t ignore Labubu — the quirky, elf-like doll that’s swept across continents, capturing the hearts of millions. Born from the imagination of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, and brought to life by Chinese toy giant Pop Mart, Labubu has become more than just a collectible.

From Shanghai to London, long queues for Labubu dolls have sparked headlines — and even brawls. In stores, online, or snapped onto a luxury handbag, this pointy-eared mischief-maker is now everywhere. And it’s not just the average fan who’s hooked. Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa have all proudly shown off their Labubu dolls.

“You get such a sense of achievement when you are able to get it among such fierce competition,” Fiona Zhang, a devoted fan, was quoted as saying by BBC. What is Labubu and why the craze? At first look, Labubu is just a toy — a vinyl-faced plush doll with exaggerated features: large eyes, spiky ears, and a grin that bears exactly nine teeth. But behind that grin lies a brand that has gripped the world’s imagination. Labubu is a key figure in ‘The Monsters’ series, a whimsical universe created by Kasing Lung. The character is described as “kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite,” according to Pop Mart’s website — a sentiment many fans say they relate to.

The Labubu universe doesn’t end there. Other fan favourites include Zimomo, the tribe leader; her boyfriend Tycoco; and friend Mokoko. For the untrained eye, they may look similar — but for collectors, each character tells its own story. Business of blind boxes Pop Mart, once a humble Beijing variety store started by entrepreneur Wang Ning, found its goldmine in blind boxes — where buyers only discover their toy after unboxing it. This element of surprise turned shopping into a game of luck. Pop Mart’s big break came in 2016 with the launch of Molly dolls by Hong Kong artist Kenny Wong. But the true turning point was in 2019, when the company secured the rights to Labubu. What followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

By the end of 2020, Pop Mart was trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since then, its shares have shot up over 500 per cent, thanks largely to Labubu’s viral success. In 2024 alone, nearly 40 per cent of Pop Mart’s revenue came from outside mainland China, according to a BBC report. Booming demand and counterfeit surge - Labubu dolls are now sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. - Dolls are available in online and physical stores, and over 2,000 Pop Mart ‘roboshops’ (vending machines). - Surging global demand prompted Pop Mart to temporarily halt international sales.

- Chinese customs seized over 70,000 fake Labubu dolls in recent months, highlighting a growing counterfeit market. Labubu’s rise to global fame Labubu's journey to global stardom wasn’t instant. It began quietly, gaining traction in China as the country emerged from the pandemic. According to Ashley Dudarenok, founder of China-focused research firm ChoZan, the chaotic charm of Labubu offered emotional escape. “Post-pandemic, a lot of people in China felt that they wanted to emotionally escape... and Labubu was a very charming but chaotic character,” Dudarenok told BBC. “It embodied that anti-perfectionism.” Affordability helped too. Most Labubu dolls originally cost between 25 to 70 Canadian dollars, making them accessible — until resale prices surged due to soaring demand.

Then came the celebrity push. In April 2024, Lisa of BLACKPINK posted photos of her Labubu collection on Instagram, triggering frenzy. Rihanna was seen with a Labubu clipped to her Louis Vuitton bag. Kim Kardashian flaunted a collection of 10 Labubus, and David Beckham showed off one gifted by his daughter. Suddenly, Labubu wasn’t just a toy. It was a fashion statement, a social media darling, and a status symbol. ‘Cool China’ and cultural power But for Beijing, Labubu is more than a commercial hit. It’s a symbol of China’s creative soft power. According to state agency Xinhua, Labubu reflects “the appeal of Chinese creativity, quality and culture in a language the world can understand.”