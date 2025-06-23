US asks China to dissuade Iran from closing Strait of Hormuz oil route

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged China to intervene and dissuade Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes. His request followed Iranian state media reports that the country’s parliament had approved a proposal to close the Strait, although the final decision rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The move comes days after the United States struck three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, escalating tensions in West Asia and raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Rubio: Strait closure would be 'economic suicide' for Iran

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, June 22, Rubio said he had encouraged China to speak directly with Iranian authorities, noting that Beijing’s economic interests were deeply tied to uninterrupted shipping through the Strait. “If Iran closes the Strait, it would be economic suicide for them,” Rubio said, adding that while the US has response options, other nations—particularly energy importers—would suffer more.

China, the largest importer of Iranian oil , imported over 1.8 million barrels per day from Iran last month, according to data from ship-tracking firm Vortexa. Strait of Hormuz: Global oil lifeline Roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply transits through the Strait of Hormuz. It serves as the main conduit for energy exports from key producers from West Asia, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq. Any disruption could cause severe market volatility and spike global fuel prices. Besides China, several major Asian economies—such as India, Japan, and South Korea—are heavily dependent on oil shipped through this strategic waterway.