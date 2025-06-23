Putin calls Israel a 'Russian-speaking country', explains stance on Iran

Putin reminded critics that Russia has “friendly” ties with both Arab and Islamic nations, pointing out that roughly 15 per cent of Russia’s population is Muslim and that Moscow is an observer at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Those questioning Russia’s loyalty, he said, are “provocateurs”.

Russia’s position reflects decades of balancing interests: the Kremlin enjoys warm political and commercial relations with Israel while simultaneously arming Iran and helping build its first civilian reactor in Bushehr. “Russia has a trusting relationship with Iran,” Putin said, framing the current policy as a continuation of that dual engagement.

Moscow’s foreign ministry blasted the strikes as “irresponsible” and “a gross violation of international law”, warning that “a dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security”.

Tehran vows payback before diplomacy

Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared that Tehran would not return to negotiations until it had retaliated: the Islamic Republic had "already at the negotiating table and it was the US and Israel who 'blew up' talks".

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei echoed the defiance on X: “The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a major crime; it must be punished — and it is being punished. It is being punished right now.”