Home / World News / Lahore HC judge resigns protesting Constitutional amendment in Pakistan

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza tendered his resignation becoming the first judge to resign from any high court after the contentious amendment was enacted into law

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Judicial crisis in Pakistan deepened on Saturday with a senior judge of Lahore High Court following suit of two Supreme Court judges who resigned protesting the assault on the constitution and judiciary through a new constitutional amendment.

Under the amended legislation, a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) was set up to deal with matters related to the Constitution, while the existing Supreme Court would deal only with traditional civil and criminal cases.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment will also allow Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to stay in office till 2030 as Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza tendered his resignation becoming the first judge to resign from any high court after the contentious amendment was enacted into law.

Justice Mirza was due to superannuate on March 6, 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pakistan ConstitutionHigh Court

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

