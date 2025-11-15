Home / World News / Apple steps up CEO succession plans as Tim Cook expected to leave next year

Apple steps up CEO succession plans as Tim Cook expected to leave next year

Apple is speeding up its plans to choose a new CEO, with a report saying Tim Cook may leave soon; the company wants a smooth transition as it prepares for major events and strong year-end sales

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter
Apple CEO Tim Cook (Image/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has accelerated its succession plans as the company prepares for Chief Executive Tim Cook to potentially step down as early as next year, Financial Times reported.
 
Apple’s board and senior leaders have recently increased their focus on a smooth leadership transition after Cook’s more than 14 years at the helm of the $4 trillion tech giant, the news report said.
 
John Ternus, senior Vice-President of hardware engineering, is seen by many inside Apple as the top contender to become the next CEO. However, no final decision has been made yet.
 

Transition not linked to Apple’s current performance

 
The leadership shift has been in the works for years and is not connected to its present performance, the news report said. Apple expects a strong year-end sales season, especially for the iPhone.
 
The company is unlikely to introduce a new CEO before its earnings report in late January, which covers the crucial holiday quarter. An early-year announcement would allow the next leadership team time to settle before Apple’s major annual events -- the Worldwide Developers Conference in June and the iPhone launch in September.
 
Even with intensified planning, the timing of any announcement could still change.     
 

Cook’s tenure marked by massive growth

 
Cook, who turned 65 this month, became Apple’s CEO in 2011 after the passing of co-founder Steve Jobs. Under his leadership, Apple’s market value has grown from around $350 billion in 2011 to $4 trillion today.
 
Apple’s stock is near a record high following strong results last month. But the company’s roughly 12 per cent gain this year trails rivals like Alphabet, Nvidia and Microsoft, which have soared amid enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.
 

Executive turnover adds to transition momentum

 
Apple has seen several top-level changes this year. Longtime Cook ally and chief financial officer Luca Maestri stepped back from his position earlier in the year. In July, chief operating officer Jeff Williams, considered another Cook protege, also announced he would step down.
 
If Ternus is appointed, it would bring a hardware-focused leader back to the top at a time when Apple is working to expand into new product categories and keep pace with Silicon Valley competitors in AI.
 

Cook favours internal successor

 
Cook has previously said he prefers an internal candidate, noting that Apple has “very detailed succession plans".
 
“I love it there and I can’t envision my life without being there so I’ll be there a while,” he told singer Dua Lipa on her podcast in November 2023.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Warren Buffett's Berkshire builds $4.9 billion stake in Alphabet

Trump cuts ties with top MAGA ally 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump threatens to sue BBC for up to $5 billion despite its apology

Trump lowers tariffs on beef, coffee to reduce rising grocery prices

Made 'progress' on stopping flow of drugs from Venezuela, says Trump

Topics :Tim CookApple successionBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story