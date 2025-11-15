Home / World News / Trump cuts ties with top MAGA ally 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump cuts ties with top MAGA ally 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

The three-term US House member has increasingly dissented from Republican leaders, attacking them during the just-ended federal government shutdown

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
President Donald Trump has publicly called it quits with one of his most stalwart MAGA-world supporters, calling Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Wacky' Marjorie and saying he would endorse a challenger against her in next year's midterms if the right person runs.

The dismissal of Greene once the epitome of MAGA, sporting the signature red cap for President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address and acting as a go-between for Trump and other Capitol Hill Republicans appeared to be the final break in a dispute simmering for months, as Greene has seemingly moderated her political profile.

The three-term US House member has increasingly dissented from Republican leaders, attacking them during the just-ended federal government shutdown and saying they need a plan to help people who are losing subsidies to afford health insurance policies.

Accusing the Georgia Republican of going Far Left, Trump wrote that all he had witnessed from Greene in recent months is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! adding, of Greene's purported irritation that he doesn't return her phone calls, I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day.

A spokesperson for Greene did not immediately return a message seeking comment late Friday.

In a response on X, Greene wrote Friday that Trump had attacked me and lied about me." She added a screenshot of a text she said she had sent the president earlier in the day about releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, which she said is what sent him over the edge.

Greene called it astonishing really how hard he's fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level, referencing next week's US House vote over releasing the Epstein files.

Writing that she had supported Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him, Greene added: I don't worship or serve Donald Trump.

Trump's post seemingly tied a bow of finality to fissures that widened following this month's off-cycle elections, in which voters in the New Jersey and Virginia governor races flocked to Democrats in large part over concerns about the cost of living.

Last week, Greene told NBC News that watching the foreign leaders come to the White House through a revolving door is not helping Americans, saying that Trump needs to focus on high prices at home rather than his recent emphasis on foreign affairs. Trump responded by saying that Greene had lost her way.

Asked about Greene's comments earlier Friday as he flew from Washington to Florida, Trump said reiterated that he felt something happened to her over the last month or two, saying that, if he hadn't gone to China to meet leader Xi Jinping, there would have been negative ramifications for jobs in Georgia and elsewhere because China would have kept its curbs on magnet exports.

Saying that people have been calling him, wanting to challenge Greene, Trump added: She's lost a wonderful conservative reputation.

Greene's discontent dates back at least to May, when she announced she wouldn't run for the Senate against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, while attacking GOP donors and consultants who feared she couldn't win. In June, she publicly sided with Tucker Carlson after Trump called the commentator kooky in a schism that emerged between MAGA and national security hardliners over possible U.S. efforts at regime change in Iran.

That only intensified in July, when Greene said she wouldn't run for governor. Then, she attacked a political good ole boy system, alleging it was endangering Republican control of the state. Greene embarked on a charm offensive in recent weeks, with interviews and appearances in media aimed at people who aren't hardcore Trump supporters. Asked on comedian Tim Dillon's podcast if she wanted to run for president in 2028, Greene said in October, I hate politics so much and just wanted to fix problems but didn't give a definitive answer.

That climaxed with an appearance on Bill Maher's HBO show Real Time, followed days later by a November 4 appearance on ABC's The View. Some observers began pronouncing Greene as reasonable as she trashed Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana for not calling Republicans back to Washington and coming up with a health care plan.

She also has split with Trump on issues including the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and a proposal to aid Argentina.

I feel like I'm sitting next to a completely different Marjorie Taylor Greene, said The View co-host Sunny Hostin.

Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie, said co-host Joy Behar.

I'm not a Democrat, Greene replied. I think both parties have failed.

