Home / World News / Lahore police leaves for Islamabad for Ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Lahore police leaves for Islamabad for Ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

A team of Lahore police has left for Islamabad to arrest Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him in Punjab province, according to a media report

Press Trust of India Lahore
Lahore police leaves for Islamabad for Ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A team of Lahore police has left for Islamabad to arrest Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him in Punjab province, according to a media report on Friday.

The police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation), the Dawn newspaper reported.

It was reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the arrest of chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Khan faces 121 cases across the country, including for committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.

Twelve cases of terrorism have been registered against Khan in Lahore and 14 cases have been registered in Faisalabad.

Khan, 70, appeared before a special bench of the Islamabad High Court for a hearing on his bail plea in a graft case amid tight security.

The bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, took up the ex-premier's bail plea.

Also Read

Pak anti-corruption watchdog seeks 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

US govt's $1 billion effort to recruit next generation of doctors at risk

New Zealand govt to speed up 5G rollout to towns, rural black spot areas

Miffed Pakistan judges briefly adjourn hearing on Imran's bail plea

Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' Eurovision Song Contest

Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story