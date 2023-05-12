Home / World News / Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector

Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector

Vietnam's southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh city is seeking ways to revive its manufacturing sector, which currently accounts for only 18 per cent of the city's economy, state media reported on Friday

IANS Hanoi
Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vietnam's southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh city is seeking ways to revive its manufacturing sector, which currently accounts for only 18 per cent of the city's economy, state media reported on Friday.

Industrial production, a major driver of the city's economic growth, shrunk 0.9 per cent in the first quarter of the year from a year ago as persistent global uncertainties and high interest rates led to a contraction in the manufacturing sector, said experts at a conference held here early this week as quoted by Vietnam News report.

The city is advised to shift its focus towards key industrial sectors, including electronics, pharmaceutical, chemicals-rubber-plastic, mechanical engineering, and food and beverage processing, said Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the city's Department of Industry and Trade as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Besides, the city should also invest in biotechnology, medical and renewable energy equipment manufacture and automation, experts added.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the city's Department of Industry and Trade, advised local firms to upgrade their technologies, workers' skills and infrastructure to meet the requirements of the supply chains.

The city's government is set to roll out industrial development plans until 2030, restructure the industrial sector and promote scientific research and innovation, she added.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

Vietnam Airline to connect Mumbai with Ho Chi Minh City from May 20

Indian mission holds musical night in Vietnam to celebrate bilateral ties

ASEAN summits concludes; focus on regional cooperation Covid-19 recovery

ASEAN parliament chiefs gather to promote sustainable, resilient region

NIMAS cycling expedition connects people across 6 ASEAN countries

Sitharaman meets IMF chief Georgieva on sidelines of G7 meet in Japan

Taliban asks Pakistan to observe tolerance in Ex- PM Imran Khan case

How MTV bridged the gap between news and pop culture for a generation

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Topics :Vietnammanufacturing

First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story