Home / World News / Landslide hits Nepal villages, 9 people including an entire family killed

Landslide hits Nepal villages, 9 people including an entire family killed

The landslides buried houses in three separate areas in the country's mountainous region, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu

Nepal landslide
The monsoon season that brings heavy rainfall in Nepal began in June. (File Photo)
AP Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on Saturday killed at least nine people including an entire family while they were sleeping in Nepal's mountainous districts, officials said.

The landslides buried houses in three separate areas in the country's mountainous region, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, according to Nepal's National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority.

Five members of the same family were killed when their house was swallowed by a landslide while they were asleep at Malika village in Gulmi district. The victims included a couple, their daughter-in-law and two grandchildren including an 8-month-old girl.

Two more people were killed in neighbouring Baglung district and another two in Syangja districts, officials said.

The monsoon season that brings heavy rainfall in Nepal began earlier this month. It generally triggers landslides in the mountainous areas that cover most part of this Himalayan nation, causing deaths and damage until September.

Topics :Nepallandslide

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

