Home / World News / Lavrov, Blinken discuss detained Wall Street Journal reporter over phone

Lavrov, Blinken discuss detained Wall Street Journal reporter over phone

Lavrov expressed opposition to attempts of US officials and the Western media to politicise the legal case

Moscow
Lavrov, Blinken discuss detained Wall Street Journal reporter over phone

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges.

During the phone conversation, Lavrov underscored the need to respect the decision of Russian authorities made under Russia's law and international obligations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed opposition to attempts of US officials and the Western media to politicise the legal case. He noted that "Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain classified information and collecting data constituting a state secret under the guise of a journalistic status" and his fate will be determined by the court, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, Lavrov and Blinken touched upon some bilateral issues during the call, the statement added.

The Russian Federal Security Service announced on Thursday that it had detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg for "spying in the interests of the American government" and a criminal case had been launched.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Topics :Sergey LavrovAntony BlinkenThe Wall Street JournalRussia Ukraine ConflictUS Russia

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 2:10 AM IST

Also Read

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Russia detains Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich on spying charges

Why a WSJ writer considers BJP 'most important foreign political party'?

G20 meet: Foreign Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India

India is an invaluable partner: US State Department on Jaishankar-Blinken

Joe Biden's landmark climate Bill lures China's clean energy giants

In surprise move, Opec+ cuts daily oil output by over 1 million barrel

Challenge to Elon Musk and OneWeb: Satellite rivals plan to merge

Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Next Story