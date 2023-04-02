Home / World News / Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

The Saudi energy ministry said in a statement that the kingdom's voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market

DUBAI
Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced voluntary cuts to their production, with Riyadh saying it would cut output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May until the end of 2023, state media reported.

Russia's deputy prime minister also said Moscow would extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of 2023. The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman and Algeria said they would voluntarily cut output over the same time period.

The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 bpd, Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 bpd while Iraq said it would cut output by 211,000 bpd and Oman announced a cut of 40,000 bpd. Algeria said it would cut its output by 48,000 bpd.

The Saudi energy ministry said in a statement that the kingdom's voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.

 

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Adam Makary; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Sharon Singleton)

Topics :OPECSaudi Arabiaoil output

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Also Read

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Saudi Arabia says US sought a month delay of OPEC+ oil cut decision

Saudi Arabia says US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ cuts output

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Covid-19 disease was spreading in Germany in December 2019: Study

NYT loses Twitter Blue badge, Koo founder invites it to join platform

War-crimes warrant for Putin could complicate Ukraine peace talks

General Bajwa put pressure on me to restore ties with India: Imran Khan

Next Story