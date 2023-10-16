Home / World News / Leaders from emerging economies visiting China for 'Belt and Road' forum

Under the initiative, a signature policy of Xi Jinping, Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth

AP Beijing
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
A stream of leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organised by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed landed in Beijing on Monday, following Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday night.

Under the initiative, a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth.

But the massive Chinese development loans that funded the projects have also burdened some poorer countries with heavy debts.

Others leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Mideast will attend the Belt and Road Forum, whose main day is on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, as are representatives of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Topics :ChinaChina's Belt and Road initiativeBelt and Road ForumRussiaAfrica

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

